New Danish Ambassador-designate to Singapore



The Danish Embassy in Singapore is excited to welcome Jakob Brix Tange as the new Ambassador-designate. In a recent video introduction, Tange expressed enthusiasm about his new role and highlighted the strong ties between Denmark and Singapore, particularly in digital innovation and sustainability.

Tange, who has just arrived in Singapore with his daughter, emphasized the shared commitment to leading the green transition in the maritime sector. “Denmark and Singapore are among the most digitalized countries in the world,” he noted. “Our industries are highly innovative, with over 350 Danish companies registered in Singapore, many of which offer green solutions that support sustainability in our cities and industries.”

Drawing on his experience as a special representative for maritime security in Copenhagen, Tange expressed his dedication to enhancing collaboration between the two nations in maritime innovation. He also shared his personal excitement about experiencing Singaporean cuisine, although he assured that the video was not a mukbang!

The Danish Embassy invites everyone to connect with Tange on LinkedIn and join in welcoming him warmly to Singapore. Stay tuned for updates on Tange’s activities and the embassy’s ongoing initiatives as they work together to strengthen the Denmark-Singapore relationship.

If you are curios about the video, watch it here.