Update on airlines resuming operations to Nordic capitals

Air carriers Finnair, Qatar Airways, Latvia’s airBaltic, Juneyao Airlines and Icelandair have unveiled plans to increase the number of flights operations from Finnish airports in August.

Finnair announced on Twitter on 1 August 2020: “We will add new routes to our traffic plan in August. We will start flights to Alanya, Bergen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Crete, Milan, Mallorca, Rhodes, Rome, and Warsaw.”

Finnair has been operating one weekly flight to Shanghai since 23 July 2020.The Finnish carrier also hopes to get China’s permission to open a second weekly frequency to Shanghai from 11 August.

Qatar Airways, announced on 29 July, on becoming the only Gulf carrier to serve four Nordic capitals – Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki.with daily flights to Oslo and Stockholm, three weekly flights to Helsinki and five weekly flights to Copenhagen

According to Qatar Airways’ statement said “The resumption of Helsinki flights will see the national carrier of the State of Qatar operating 22 weekly flights to the Nordics.”

The Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines has resumed operations in Finland and Shanghai, according to Helsinki Airport report.

In addition to air services between the two capitals, Latvia’s airBaltic resumed flights between Riga and Finland’s coastal city of Turku. The flights will be performed five times a week.

Icelandair is set to resume two weekly flights between Reykjavik and Helsinki from 20 August 2020.