Highlighted focus on foreign sex-workers in Denmark

Recently there has been a heightened focus on the living conditions for especially foreign sex-workers in Denmark. This focus is the aftermath of a documentary made by the Danish media station TV2 called “Bordellernes Bagmænd”.

To watch click here

In a more recent article TV2 journalists highlights a new tendency in the sex-working districts. Allegedly it is getting more common for customers to also want to get high on drugs with the women selling sexual acts.

TV2 had a couple of journalists follow the work of the organization “Reden International”, which specializes in rights and medical care for foreign sex-workers in Denmark. They mostly have contact with workers from Thailand, South America, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

The employees at Reden International is concerned about the new drug tendency among the women. According to them, it doesn’t only turn the women into addicts, it also makes the whole environment more rough. Some customers might get violent more easily.

Source: TV2 Nyheder