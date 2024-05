The body of a Finnish man, aged 43 years old, was discovered at he entrance of the Khao Laem Ya–Mu Ko Samet National Park, Thailand, at 1:35 am last night, 7 May 2024.

It is assumed that his motorcycle collided with an electrical pole at the scene. How is still unknown. The motorcycle was broken into two pieces. The man was found with no pulse, no breathing, and a torn arm. Resurrection was unsuccessful.

The body was described as badly deformed after the accident. The man has been identified.

Source: Sawangporn Kuson Foundation Rescue Unit