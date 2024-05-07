Finnish berry companies tries to hire pickers

The Finnish berry companies are looking to hire approximately 1,000 foreign berry pickers for this season, according to the Finnish news group Uutissuomalainen. This is a reaction to the government shutting down visas for foreign berry pickers from Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar for the 2024 harvest season.

The decision was made due to suspicions of exploitation and human trafficking. However, as the companies are moving closer to the harvest season, they are starting to be concerned. It is very possible that there will be a shortage in workers to pick the berries.

Now the companies are trying to attract the workers on work contracts instead of tourist visa. Birgitta Partanen, director of the industry group the Arctic Flavours Association (Arktiset Aromit), which represents the berry industry stated that there are still many issues that needs to be ironed out.

However, it shouldn’t be ignored that, according to the media Yle, Thai workers have in the past picked almost 80-90 percent of the wild berry crop in Finland.

Source: Yle