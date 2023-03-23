H&M backs EU ban on PFAS

Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M say they strongly support the EU proposed ban on polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

H&M is among more than 100 consumer brands that supports the ban, according to the ChemSec NGO.

PFAS are dubbed the “forever chemicals” for their resilience in the environment. They are widely used as water repellant and stainproof coatings on textiles. This is despite the fact, that the chemical has been linked with serious health risks.

ChemSec says that 108 leading brands, worth a total of more than €130 billion, have joined its ‘PFAS Movement’, an advocacy campaign that calls for comprehensive regulation of PFAS in the EU.

