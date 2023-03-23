Finland is offering free trips after being named world’s happiest country

Finland, which has been named the world’s happiest country for six years in a row, wants to share its secret.

The Nordic country is offering free trips to 10 people, who will take a four-day “Masterclass of Happiness.”

Finland first topped the World Happiness Report in 2018. The country has remained at the top of the list based on how people describe their sense of “wellbeing.” The happiness score also considers countries’ gross domestic product, social support systems, personal freedom and levels of corruption.

“We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle,” Heli Jimenez, Business Finland’s senior director of international marketing said.

Those selected for the Masterclass of Happiness will work with coaches in four areas: nature and lifestyle, health and balance, design and everyday life as well as food and wellbeing.

The happiness class will be held at the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland from June 12-15. Visit Finland will cover all costs for 10 people.

Those interested in applying have until April 2.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and will have to complete a social media challenge on Instagram or TikTok.

For more information: visitfinland.com

Source: cbsnews.com