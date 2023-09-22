H&M enters collaboration with KidsRight Foundation

This week, H&M announced a new collaboration with the KidsRights Foundation. The cooperation features the launch of a new interactive edutainment platform called “State of Youth Kids.”

The online tool will provide a space for children between the age of 6 and 12, to learn about their rights and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It’s an extension to the current State of Youth platform, which focuses on 13–24-year-olds.

The collaboration with KidsRights represents the next phase of H&M’s global Role Models initiative. The project was first launched in 2021, to enable and elevate kids to make the world a better place.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with the KidsRights Foundation on the State of Youth Kids online platform. It’s a wonderful continuation to the journey of H&M’s Role Models initiative. We get to focus on how to truly enable all changemakers out there,” says Karin Brinck, Head of Sustainability at H&M Kids.

“Both KidsRights and H&M believe that children have the right to participate. In our collaboration we are reaching out to as many kids as possible, to empower them as future changemakers,” said Marc Dullaert, founder and chairman of KidsRights Foundation, about the collaboration.

Source: H&M