H&M has announced latest design collaboration with French Rabanne

H&M has announced its latest designer collaboration with the French fashion house Rabanne. The brand was founded by Paco Rabanne in 1966, but has since 2013 been reinvigorated by creative director Julien Dossena. The collection will launch in selected stores and online on November 9, 2023.

The Rabanne x H&M collaboration was announced with a star-studed event in Paris at Silencio nightclub. Guests included Cher, Jared Leto, Irina Shayk, Elle Fanning and Ashley Graham. All were given an exclusive preview of the collection ahead of its launch. The collection includes womenswear, menswear, shoes, accessories and a complimentary H&M Home décor capsule collection. All in the recognizable style of the French fashion house.

“Rabanne’s metallic dresses are instantly-recognizable pieces of fashion history. We’re thrilled to bring a dazzling array of Rabanne designs to our customers,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of womenswear design and creative advisor at H&M.

“As a designer, I’ve always been interested in exploring hedonism and empowerment. I was very enthusiastic to work with H&M on a collection that will introduce Rabanne’s avant-garde energy to a wider audience,“ said Julien Dossena, creative director of Rabanne, about the cooperation.

H&M has been a pioneer in the fashion collaboration space. The Swedish fast fashion brand launched its first designer collaboration back in November 2004. H&M has since then partnered with some of the fashion industry’s biggest names. The collaborations offer limited-edition collections that makes high-fashion more accessible.

Source: H&M