Airbnb suspends Myanmar bookings

Airbnb has suspended hosting of all lodgings in Myanmar.

The San Francisco-based company is the first international accommodation booking site to suspend bookings in Myanmar since the military coup, February 1, 2021.

Airbnb sent out an email notice to hosts in Myanmar last week, to inform that their listings and reservations are no longer available. The email told hosts that their listing would no longer show up on Airbnb.

All hosts will still have listing details of past reservations and payment transaction history.

“Airbnb has suspended hosting in Myanmar. Guests will not be able to make reservations for stays in Myanmar until further notice,” said Airbnb when asked for a comment.

Airbnb is not a significant player in Myanmar’s hospitality booking scene. This is due to strict laws that prohibit foreigners from staying in accommodations that are not registered as hotels. Myanmar is one of few countries with laws prohibiting short-term rental.

Other booking services such as Agoda, Expedia and Booking.com continue to feature Myanmar hotels.

Source: ttrweekly.com