H&M collabs with Dutch 3D artist in spring collection for kids

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Swedish fashion company, H&M, announced a collaboration with the Dutch 3D artist, Eva Cremers, in the upcoming spring collection for kids.

“The collection is a ray of sunshine that is sure to brighten the day for our young customers. It sets an ambience for creativity and freedom to explore styles and looks imaginable to them,” says Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Design and Creative H&M Kids in a press release.

“Together with Eva Cremers’ ingenious illustrations the collection perfectly captures the essence of the young in today’s digital age,” she adds.

The collection will feature both casual and sporty items as well as bright colors and fun accessories which “kids across the world will be able to express their true selves” by wearing them, says Eva Cremers.

