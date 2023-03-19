Foreign tourists await Vietnam 3-month visa policy

A large number of foreign tourists have urged the Vietnamese government to adjust visa policy from a one-month, single-entry e-visa to a three-month visa.

“We’ve waited very long for Vietnam’s 3-month visa policy,” Eric Warnken from Germany added, “but nothing has changed until now.”

Additionally, Pritesh Meta from India said he hoped the three-month visa policy would soon be restarted to give him more time to explore remote parts of the country on motorbike.

In response to this, the Ministry of Public Security proposed on Friday to prolong the duration of e-visas granted to foreigners entering Vietnam from the current 30 days to a maximum of three months to boost tourism, reported the VN Express.

However, since Covid-19, the multi-entry, three-month visa has not been brought back yet. This issue affected the number of foreign tourists coming to Vietnam to remain low after its border’s reopening.

