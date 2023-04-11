H&M kids collection with fully recycled embellishments

H&M’s new kids collection Re-Enchantment, is a line of clothing targeting girls 8-14 years. The collection is trimmed with pearl and rhinestone embellishments made from fully recycled components.

The trimmings are made from recycled plastic display shelves and boxes. Using the sustainable embellishment help the brand reach its goal of incorporating more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, said Ella Soccorsi, H&M assortment designer.

The denim assortment includes a slouchy jacket, frayed shorts and distressed baggy jeans with pearls. The denim pieces are made with a blend of organic cotton and pre-consumer waste cotton. Several dresses, skirts and blouses are made with recycled polyester. The jewelry are made of recycled brass, recycled polyester and recycled plastic resin.

“We hope this capsule collection will spark conversations about circularity and inspire the next generation,” Soccorsi said.

The collection is part of H&M’s Innovation Stories Initiative. This includes recycled silk dresses, shoes made with the plant-based leather alternative and jewelry made with Air Carbon. Air Carbon is a biomaterial made by natural microorganisms that convert air and carbon from greenhouse gases into fashion materials.

The collection marks the second Innovation Stories Concept for kids. The first launched in October and focused on a plant-based leather alternative and recycled polyester made with ocean-bound plastic.

Source: sourcingjournal.com