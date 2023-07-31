Denmark / General news / Sweden

Sweden’s security situation worsened after burning of the Quran

Sweden is in its most serious security situation since World War II, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said after a meeting with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen. The two had a meeting about the burning of the Quran in both countries.

According to the Swedish prime minister, some states may take advantage of the current situation in Sweden. According to Kristersson, the authorities of both countries consider the present situation dangerous and will take appropriate measures.

“In Sweden, we have already begun to analyze the legal situation, including the law on public order. The aim is to take measures that will strengthen our national security and the security of Swedes abroad. Ultimately, it is about protecting our free and open society,” Kristersson said in a statement.

The Danish government said on Sunday, that it will consider imposing restrictions on actions that offends the religion and culture of other countries.

The burning of the Quran in Stockholm at the end of June caused a wide response in many countries. Over the past week, the radical group “Danish Patriots” has carried out several actions with burning of the Quran at embassies in Copenhagen.

Source: politicallore.com

