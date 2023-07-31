Malaysia reverses plan to prosecute Facebook

Malaysia has announced that it will not take legal action against Facebook for content the government claims was harmful to the public.

In a statement, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the government has had “positive” discussions with Facebook.

In June, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that it would take Facebook to court for failing to prevent “unwanted” content relating to race, royalty, religion, defamation, impersonation, online gambling, and dishonest advertisements.

Facebook later told Malaysian officials that it would work with the authorities, to prevent the publishing of posts deemed harmful.

“At this point, I don’t think MCMC needs to initiate any legal action. I think this level of cooperation is very positive,” Fadzil said to Reuters.

Facebook remains the largest social media platform in Malaysia, used by some 60% of the country’s 33 million large population.

Source: bignewsnetwork.com