H&M targeted in pro-Palestine boycott campaign

The ongoing pro-Palestine boycott campaign is causing Swedish fast fashion giant, H&M, to withdraw from the Moroccan market by December. The campaign, directed at Western brands supporting Israel, has sparked a widespread commercial boycott. Sources reveal that the departure is scheduled for December 15.

The boycott gained momentum following Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, resulting in significant repercussions for Western brands in Arab countries. Global brands like H&M are feeling the impact, with customers expressing their discontent.

Social media has played a vital role in fueling the boycott, urging consumers to support local alternatives instead of international brands suspected of providing financial support to Israel, with H&M being the latest target of the campaign.

