Join NordCham’s Christmas party in Philippines

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (NordCham Philippine) will hold a Christmas Get-Together on 13 December 2023 at Picadilly Star in Manila, the Philippines. NordCham’s business partners and friends are invited to join the joyful event, dressed in a festive costume.

You should not forget to bring a wrapped Christmas gift worth at least ₱1000 because what kind of Christmas party it will be without a gift exchange.

Furthermore, there will be a Christmas buffet dinner served and other activities for you to participate such as Joulupukki’s Workshop Challenges, Dala Horse Race, etc.

If you are interested, you can visit the website to register and save your spot. Please note, the registration will close on 11 December 2023 at 5 PM. You also can contact Maan Yu ([email protected]) or Knaebel Munda ([email protected]) for any other questions.