H&M will let intelligence and personality tests decide who to fire

H&M announced November last year that 1500 employees are to be fired as part of a major savings plan.

According to Svenska Dagbladet, the Swedish fashion group is planning to test its employees to find out who should be fired. The newspaper writes, that traits such as intelligence and personality will be tested.

Robin Olofsson, who is chairman of the local trade union at H&M says, that several people have called him and cried at the prospect of having to be tested.

“Someone has to complete up to 30 tests,” he says to Svenska Dagbladet.

The press department at H&M states, that the many tests is to help create an impression of the skills that the current employees possess. This is done to be able to fill positions with the right skills in the future, The group has stated.

H&M has more than 100,000 employees worldwide. Approximately 10,500 of them work in Sweden.

The decision on a round of layoffs came in the wake of a savings plan that H&M has previously announced.

The round of layoffs is expected to lead to annual savings of approximately two billion Swedish kroner.

In H&M’s latest annual accounts, the profit was 3.5 billion Swedish kroner. It was just over five billion below the result of the previous year.

Source: svd.se