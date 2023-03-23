H&M Move is using cricket to promote new collection

The Swedish fashion giant H&M made its debut on cricket-related marketing during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) this month. This is the first association with the game for the Swedish brand.

H&M has supposedly spent top dollars to become one of the sponsors of the official broadcaster Viacom18, that is currently telecasting WPL on Sports18 and on Jio Cinema.

Head of customer activation and marketing for H&M in South Asia, Amit Kothari, talks about H&M’s association with cricket and women’s sports.

“With the launch of H&M Move last year, our mission is to get the whole world and everybody moving by democratizing sports,” he said.

H&M Move has previously featured famous movers such as Jane Fonda and Afghan-Danish refugee turned professional footballer and medical doctor Nadia Nadim.

The brand has just announced, that the new H&M Move spring 2023 Outdoor Collection launches on March 23, from when it will be available online and in selected stores.

