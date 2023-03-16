General news / Sweden

H&M outshined by Zara owner

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported Wednesday a smaller-than-anticipated increase in sales.
This is the latest sign it is struggling to compete with Zara-owner Inditex.

Shares in H&M were down 6% in early trade, underperforming the wider Swedish market.

The Swedish group said sales measured in local currencies for the period, rose 3% from a year earlier.

An H&M spokesperson highlighted, that the local-currency sales were slightly better than estimated and implied that sales in reality fell 3% in February and not 6%.

Expert has called the results “worse than feared” and stated that there is expected a loss in earnings before interest and taxes, when the group reports its full first quarter results on March 31.

H&M, which is in the middle of a program to reduce staff and cut other costs, said net sales were up 12% from a year earlier to 54.9 billion crowns ($5.26 billion).

By contrast, market leader Inditex reported Wednesday a 13.5% increase in Feb. 1 to March 13 sales, and a 27% net profit increase for its financial year.

H&M’s profits reportedly fell last year due to the company not fully passing on elevating raw material, shipping and energy costs in an attempt to retain its price-sensitive customers.

Source: Reuters.com

Related posts:

Thailand online shopping guide Finland and Denmark tops list of most sustainable shoppers in EU H&M shuts down high-profile Singapore store H&M will let intelligence and personality tests decide who to fire

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *