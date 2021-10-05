Höegh Autoliners signs Letter of Intent for two ammonia-ready car carriers in China

On 1 October, the Norwegian roll-on/roll-off provider Höegh Autoliners announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LoI) with China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (CMHI) to build a series of its multi-fuel and ammonia ready Aurora class vessels.

Under the terms of the LoI, the first two vessels will be delivered already in the second half of 2024, the announcement said.

The Aurora class has DNV’s new “ammonia ready” notation, which makes it the first in the segment to be ready for operation on carbon-neutral ammonia. Together with its capacity to carry up to 9,100 cars, it will be the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier to be built.

Höegh Autoliners has a proven decarbonization record. Since 2008 the Company has achieved a reduced carbon intensity of 37 percent across its fleet and is significantly ahead of the global IMO 2030-target of 40 percent reduction. The company’s ambition is to reach a net-zero emissions target by 2040, making it a leader on the path to zero.

Andreas Enger, Höegh Autoliners CEO comments, “We are excited to have secured delivery of the first Aurora class vessel already by 2024. It will be the first Ammonia ready vessel in its segment and the largest car carrier ever built. The Aurora class will bring cargo efficiency to a new level and put us in the forefront of sustainable shipping.”

China Merchant Industry has been expanding its shipbuilding business over the past two years and it is now the largest PCTC builder and the fourth largest shipbuilding group in China. China Merchant Industry owns Deltamarin, which has been tasked by Höegh Autoliners to design the new Aurora Class.

Mei Xianzhi, CMHI general manager comments, “We look forward to working together and providing Höegh Autoliners with these state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly PCTC vessels.”