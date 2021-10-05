Danes advised to refrain from traveling to China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore

Although Danish authorities recently announced that the citizens of the country can now travel to most countries and regions worldwide, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised that all Danes refrain from traveling to several Asian countries including China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore.

SchengenVisaInfo writes that Danes are also advised to refrain from traveling to New Zealand and the advice is given because all the mentioned countries have strict restrictions against travelers from Denmark, regardless if they have been vaccinated or not.

On 1 October, Danish authorities updated the country’s travel guidelines in line with the updated travel guidelines for the European Union and Schengen Area countries and it was announced that all Danes who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from covid-19 can travel to the majority of other countries, regardless of what list their destination country is placed on.

Nonetheless, the Danish authorities advised that everyone checks the current entry rules and restrictions before traveling to another country to avoid any misinformation and inconvenience.