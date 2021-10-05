Ambassador Keijo Norvanto present his credentials to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam

On 30 September, Vietnam’s President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted a reception in Hanoi welcoming the Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto who came to present his credentials.

Ambassador Keijo Norvanto is the 16th Ambassador of Finland to Vietnam.

The diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Finland were established on 25 January 1973 and meeting Ambassador Keijo Norvanto, President Phúc affirmed that Vietnam attached importance to ties with Finland.

According to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Finland should fully tap trade and investment opportunities from the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), approve the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) soon while also urge the EU to remove their yellow card warning against Vietnam’s seafood.

The President expects that Finland will increase investment in hi-tech, telecommunications, digital economy, renewable energy, and the environment in Vietnam. During the reception, the President also asked Ambassador Keijo Norvanto to convey his invitation to the Finnish President to visit Vietnam soon, Vietnam News writes.