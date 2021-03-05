Norwegian offshore wind installation ship launched in China

Norwegian owner Offshore Heavy Transports (OHT) new build vessel Alfa Lift was launched on 28 February from its drydock at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard in Jiangsu, China, Offshore Engineer reports.

The semisubmersible heavy installation vessel is designed and built for installing the next generation XXL offshore wind foundations and will now be moored while work continues on the steel and internal fit-out, including the mechanical completion of systems.

The key elements of the vessel’s major crane components have been completed in Rostock, Germany and the heavy-lift crane’s slewing column and the A-frame are scheduled to arrive in China in April where they will be installed.

The Ulstein-designed vessel will feature a 3,000-tonne main crane, a 10,000+ square meter “smart deck”, capable of carrying and installing up to 14 XL monopiles or 12 jackets per voyage and will be able to fully submerge the main deck to a depth of 14.66 meters. The ship will have the capacity to carry cargoes of up to 48,500 tonnes.

Alfa Lift is on schedule for delivery at the end of this year or early 2022.