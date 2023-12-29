Hong Kong and Denmark in top ten coolest neighbourhoods in the world

The world’s coolest neighbourhoods in 2023 have been revealed in Time Out’s annual list. And both Hong Kong and Denmark made it to the top ten of the list.

The ranking includes 40 cities from around the world, and was based on a survey of 12,000 respondents. This was then whittled down by the publication’s experts and city editors, who assessed factors such as ‘community and social ventures‘, ‘access to open and green spaces‘, and ‘thriving street life‘.

Half of the top ten are European cities, but Asia makes its entrance too. Here are the top ten:

Laureles, Medellín, Colombia Smithfield, Dublin, Ireland Carabanchel, Madrid, Spain Havnen, Copenhagen, Denmark Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Brunswick East, Melbourne, Australia Mid-City, New Orleans, USA Isola, Milan, Italy Amsterdam West, Amsterdam, the Netherlands Tomigaya, Tokyo, Japan

Singapore then comes in on the 14th place for its Chinatown. And the Zhongshan area in Taipei, Taiwan is number 34 on the list, followed by PH on the 35th. Last, but not least, comes Thailand with a 39th place.

Denmark is the only Scandinavian country listed.

You can check out the whole list here.