Danish researchers found a way to predict one’s death date

Danish researchers have come up with a tool that is supposedly able to anticipate an individual’s life expectancy. Free Malaysia Today reports the story.

A team of Danish researchers has revealed their work developing a tool capable of predicting an individual’s potential health problems. And even a date of death.

The AI tool is called “life2vec” and is carried out at the Technical University of Denmark, the University of Copenhagen, the IT University of Copenhagen, and Northeastern University in the United States.

Researchers developed a language model to analyze data related to events in six million Danes’ lives. They compiled large amounts of data related to their health – anything from doctor or emergency room visits to various diagnoses. Working conditions, including sectors of activity, income and social benefits were also incorporated in the data. Most of this data concerned the period of 2008-2016.