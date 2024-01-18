Hong Kong no longer has the world’s longest life expectancy – surpassed by Sweden

Hong Kong residents no longer have the world’s longest life expectancies. According to the latest government statistics, women in Hong Kong were projected to live until an average age of 86.8 years in 2022. This number is slightly behind their counterparts in Japan at 87.1 years. The data for 2023 has not been released yet.

Meanwhile, life expectancy for men in Hong Kong stood at 80.7 years. This is comparable to Singapore but falls short of Sweden and Norway that both have relatively high life expectancies. In Sweden, life expectancy was around 83 years for men and 85 years for women. In Norway, the life expectancy was similar, with men living around 82 years and women around 84 years, according to the latest available data.

Hong Kong had consistently topped global longevity surveys for years, dethroning Japan in the early 2000s. Recent data suggests a decline in physical and mental health among residents due to social factors like stress.

In a survey conducted by insurance provider Cigna Group, Hong Kong residents reported the lowest levels of physical, mental, social, and occupational well-being among 12 markets. These included the US, the UK, mainland China, and Singapore. The key stressors identified in the city were its high cost of living and uncertainty about the future.

This shift underscores the importance of global health and highlights the impact of socio-economic factors on the well-being of populations.

Source: The Edge Malaysia