The Abba Tribute show is coming to Hong Kong

The Abba Tribute show “Mania” is set to hit Hong Kong with two performances on January 20, at the AIA Carnival.

Celebrating Abba’s timeless hits, the two-hour concert features four lead performers and a live band. With a nod to Abba’s Eurovision win and dazzling costume changes, the show promises an energetic and respectful homage to the iconic Swedish supergroup.

Mania – The ABBA Tribute, two shows at 4pm and 8pm on January 20.

Live at the Big Top, AIA Carnival, Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central.

January 17 to January 24. Tickets start at HK$100.

Tickets: eventbrite.hk