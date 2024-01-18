Norway assists Filipino farmers with solar-powered water pumps

Norway, in collaboration with Yara Fertilizers Philippines Inc., has allocated a grant of 4.0 million Philippine Pesos to introduce solar-powered water pumps in the Philippines.

The initiative aims to boost productivity for 55 farmers across 80 hectares of rice fields. The grant has helped buy and set up 16 solar-powered water pumps, replacing the old diesel pumps. Each solar-powered pump is capable of watering 5 hectares of land.

The project focuses on reducing irrigation costs, increasing profitability, securing yields, and lowering carbon emissions.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy emphasized its commitment to the project – aligning with Norway’s goal of promoting food security and renewable energy transition. The success in installing the pumps is seen as scalable across the Philippines.

Yara’s Country Manager, Michael Ardieta, has highlighted the project’s contribution to a nature-positive food future by reducing emissions, promoting regenerative agriculture, and enhancing prosperity for farmers.

The ongoing monitoring and evaluation aim to demonstrate the project’s impact on productivity and profitability, setting a precedent for sustainable agriculture in the country.

Source: Manila Bulletin