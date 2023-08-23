Hong Kong security chief warns Danish sculptor

Hong Kong’s security chief, Chris Tang Ping-keung, has commented on what he calls a common tactic of using “artistic creations” to endanger national security. Still, he has not confirmed whether the Danish sculptor, Jens Galschiøt, is on a wanted list.

Tang’s secretary made the comments in a letter to the Danish artist, who created the Pillar of Shame piece.

Galschiøt earlier this month wrote to local authorities seeking clarification on whether national security police had an arrest warrant out on him.

“The police will not respond to any inquiry in relation to individual cases,” Tang wrote. The letter dated on Monday, August 21, was later disclosed to the media by Galschiøt.

The Pillar of Shame was seized by police over a subversion case back in May, 2023.

Galschiøt on Monday voiced disappointment with Tang’s reply. He told reporters he had contacted the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify his situation.

“It is puzzling that [Tang] in his letter devotes so much to describing elements of the national security law, without revealing whether I am officially charged,” he said.

Galschiøt has been asking for the statue to be returned to him. He has indicated that he would be willing to travel to Hong Kong to personally retrieve the sculptor.

Without commenting on an individual case, Tang stated in the letter, that any property seized for suspected criminal activity in connection with national security offences, would be handled and potentially disposed of in accordance with the law.

Source: scmp.com