Ice artists from China create exhibition in Oslo

An exhibition with Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opened in Oslo, Norway on Sunday 28 January 2024. In the days leading up to the vent, artistic talents of ice sculptors from Harbin, in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province have been working on location at Youngstorget, a square in central Oslo cutting out the huge ice blocks and making sculptures of the snow as well. Lantern makers from Zigong in southwest China’s Sichuan Province were also busy.

The exhibition will run until 14 February 2024.

Ice and snow culture is a common heritage in both China and Norway said Chinese Ambassador to Norway Hou Yue at the opening ceremony.

“To extend New Year’s greetings and invite the Norwegian people to visit China, we have brought in artists from Harbin to create ice sculptures, including the ‘Lucky Dragon’ and the ‘Hello, China’ panda,” Hou said.

She said the display also includes an array of lanterns themed on marine life, which present the Chinese philosophy of harmony between humanity and nature.

Hou expressed hope for stronger cultural and tourism connections between China and Norway, especially in light of the upcoming 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Elisabeth Svanholm Meyer, an official in charge of tourism and special assignments at Innovation Norway, described the exhibition as a significant cultural contribution from China, a bridge that brings the Norwegian public closer to the rich Chinese culture.

Meyer said that the exhibition, set against the backdrop of Oslo’s beautiful landscape, offers visitors a distinctive experience of Chinese cultural elements.

“The Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns have expanded my appreciation of Chinese traditional cultures and ignited my interest in exploring China,” said Emil Christensen, a local visitor.

