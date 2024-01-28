New Finnish President could take two weeks

On Sunday, Finland voted in presidential election amid Russia tensions.

The new president will replace incumbent Sauli Niinisto, who is stepping down after two terms. The vote comes after Finland broke with decades of non-alignment to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A likely second round of voting between the two top candidates is expected to take place on February.

Nine candidates are in the running to replace incumbent President Sauli Niinisto, 75, who is required to step down after serving two six-year terms.

None of the contenders is expected to win an outright majority, meaning a runoff between the top two candidates will likely take place in two weeks.

Some 4.5 million citizens are eligible to vote.

Source: https://www.dw.com/en/finland-votes-in-presidential-election-amid-russia-tensions/a-68105177