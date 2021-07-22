IDUN Minerals and Aventura partner to launch the brand in China

Swedish beauty brand IDUN Minerals and brand and e-commerce accelerator Aventura have entered into an agreement to further expand IDUN’s brand presence in the fast-growing Chinese market.

The announcement was recently made in this press release which states that Aventure will under the agreement act as IDUN’s sole strategic and operational partner in China, taking full responsibility for the brand’s cross-border e-commerce and marketing activities.

“China is a key market for IDUN and this will be one of our major investments for the international market. We are looking forward to working closely with Aventura to achieve our ambitious goals,” commented Caroline Thunstedt, COO at IDUN Minerals.

“We attach great importance to the beauty sector on a strategic level because the sales of beauty products in China is rapidly taking off, especially through the e-commerce channel. IDUN has a unique market positioning and we believe that China will soon be able to make a significant contribution to IDUN’s global sales,” concludes Gustav Astrom, CEO of Aventura.

As IDUN’s exclusive China market partner, Aventura will first focus on establishing and developing online cross-border sales operations for the Swedish brand. Over time, the plan is to gradually expand IDUN’s sales channels in the market, extending from Online to Omni-channel. The collaboration will be based on a revenue-sharing model.

According to American market research company NDP, the beauty sector is among the fastest-growing consumer sectors in China’s e-commerce market, with the skin-care category achieving a 71% sales increase yoy.

About Aventura – Aventura is a Brand & E-commerce Accelerator that drives growth for both category leaders and niche international DTC brands in the China consumer market. With decade-long brand building experience, we offer brand owners a holistic one-stop-shop growth solution that includes Brand Management, Channel Management, E-commerce Operations (TP), Logistics, Marketing & Branding, and Consumer Intelligence & Analytics services. We work with brands in diverse categories including Fashion & Accessories, Beauty & Skincare, Health & Wellness, and Home categories. Aventura is listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. For more information, visit www.aventura.group.

About IDUN Minerals – IDUN Minerals is a Swedish clean beauty brand with products based on highly purified minerals. The products are developed in close cooperation with researchers and dermatologists and contain ingredients that protect and care for the skin. IDUN Minerals does not apply animal testing in its R&D process and the company constantly strives to develop sustainable solutions through recyclable products and local production. IDUN Minerals has its own restricted substance list for ingredients to guarantee the safety and gentle nature of the products. IDUN Minerals is now sold in 25 markets globally.