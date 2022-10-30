IKEA collabs with Danish Flow Loop to create sustainable bathing

The Swedish company IKEA has been collaborating with Danish shower innovator Flow Loop in developing shower cabins that are able to recycle water using UV light for purifying used water.

The product is expected to help each household reduce water use by up to 80% and energy consumption by up to 70% compared to taking a normal shower.

“This partnership will accelerate the adoption of recirculating showers and help to drive significant water and energy savings. We see great synergies between us,” said Troels Grene GEO of Flow Loop.

In addition, Robert Carleke, Innovation Ventures Manager at IKEA of Sweden shared that the product is still in the development stage, though their collaboration has made great progress in making sustainable bathing possible.

