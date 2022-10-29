General news / Myanmar / Norway

Telenor searches ways to support users in Myanmar

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
The Norwegian telecom company, Telenor is searching for ways to support users in Myanmar who have been consistently facing digital security threats associated with their digital footprint.

Earlier this year, the company sold its business to the Burmese company Lebanese investment firm M1 and Shwe Byain Phyu, or now is known as Atom.

The company’s former employees said “we want Telenor to take some responsibility,” as they and other Burmese citizens are affected by how the Myanmar’s authorities deal with customer data.

Hence, Telenor will collaborate with 474 civil society groups, under an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to select an independent researcher to conduct a study exploring the issues, the company said in a statement on Friday, 28 October 222, reported Bangkok Post.

