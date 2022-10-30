More than 100 died in tragic Halloween party in South Korea

The death toll at a Halloween party in Itaewon, South Korea happened on Saturday, 29 October 2022 causing at least 151 people dead and 82 injured.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the people suffered from “cardiac arrest” as there were more than 100,000 at the event celebrating Halloween which made it too crowded for people to move around.

The partygoer had been packed tightly in the district’s narrow street and some people began to push each other, suffocate and get stepped on.

Most of the deaths were teenagers and people at the age of 20s and some people were citizens from Iran, Uzbek, Kistan, Thailand, Australia, China and Norway.

Leader from many countries around the world jointly expressed their condolences to the incident in South Korea.

The European Union’s head of foreign policy , Joseph Borell, said: “Deeply saddened by the terrible events in central Seoul. What was meant to be a celebration turned into a tragedy with so many young casualties. We are with the people of the Republic of Korea at this difficult moment.”

Currently, the Seoul government is handling thousands of missing persons after receiving reports.

Plus, it has canceled several concerts and events that were previously organized, according to Bangkok Post.

