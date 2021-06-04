IKEA Dairy Farm wins Annual SwedCham HK Award 2021



28 May 2021 Ikea released a statement regarding the Annual General Meeting held a day earlier at The Mills. The statement read:

“We announced this years winner of the SwedCham Annual Award for 2020 – Dairy Farm Company Ltd– IKEA!

The winner is each year selected by the Membership Committee and it was a tough selection with many good candidates. We were very happy to have Adrian Worth, Managing Director IKEA North Asia present at The Mills to receive the award from Kristian Odebjer on behalf of SwedCham HK.

The nomination followed:

In a year filled with challenges, IKEA 宜家家居 / Dairy Farm Company has been delivering joy and delight to our chamber, members and fellow Swedes in Hong Kong. Togetherness is at the heart of IKEA culture and throughout the years IKEA and Dairy Farm has shared that togetherness with the chamber by enabling our celebrations. As IKEA themselves puts it. – We are strongest when we trust each other, pull in the same direction and have fun together!

Congratulations once again!