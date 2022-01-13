Important progress for Tyra as topsides departs from Singapore

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine has built and sent three wellhead and riser topsides for the redevelopment of the TotalEnergies-operated Tyra gas project in the Danish North Sea, the Norwegian Energy Company Noreco recently shared.

Noreco is TotalEnergies’ partner in the project and according to the update, the topsiders have a total weight of 3,485 tons and will be transported by heavy transport vessel Bigroll Beaufort.

The shipment will make a stop in the Netherlands Transport will have a pit stop in the Netherlands, to accommodate for an optimal installation window in the North Sea, expected in April, Noreco said.

Speaking on the matter, Euan Shirlaw, Acting Managing Director & CFO in Noreco, said: “The sail away of the topsides is an important Tyra Redevelopment milestone for us and it further progresses the project towards first gas in the middle of next year. Despite COVID-19 challenges, Sembcorp Marine has demonstrated strong and resilient performance by delivering the new topsides for Tyra – last year for Tyra East and today for Tyra West.”

Source: Finansavisen