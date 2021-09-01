Tyra topsides arrive from Singapore for TotalEnergies North Sea project

After traveling almost 16,000 kilometers from Singapore through the Suez Canal and arriving on 29 August, the first three new production platforms for Denmark’s most important gas field are to be lifted into place and installed in the North Sea over the coming weeks, Jydskevestkysten writes.

The three production platforms weighing up to 2,600 tonnes (equivalent to 15 jumbo jets) have been manufactured by Singapore’s offshore platform constructor Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine), and the arrival is a milestone for the project, according to the project director for Tyra Reconstruction from TotalEnergies, Morten Hesselager Pedersen.

“It is an important day, and now we begin the installation of the three major platforms and thus lay the foundation for what will technologically become one of the world’s most modern gas fields. New technology, better monitoring, and use of big data ensures much more efficient production and reduces CO2 emissions from the new field by 30 percent, equivalent to 35,000 Danish cars’ emissions in one year,” Morten Hesselager Pedersen says.

The first three production platforms that have now arrived from Singapore are two so-called wellhead platforms and one riser platform.

TotalEnergies is the operator of the Tyra field on behalf of DUC – a partnership between Total, Noreco, and the North Sea Fund. The DUC partners are investing a total of DKK 21 billion in rebuilding the Tyra field, which makes it the largest Danish oil and gas investment ever.

Production and exports from the field were temporarily closed in September 2019, and the field will reopen in June 2023. It is expected that Tyra will reach a peak production equivalent to 60,000 barrels per day.