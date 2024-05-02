Man caught after fleeing shooting scene

The man who was wanted for shooting his neighbor in Nonthaburi, has now been captured at a residence in Bangkok.

It has been expressed in the media that the shooting was a result of a dog dispute. However, the arrested man, who has dual citizenship in Thailand and Sweden, explains that this was not the cause of the shooting. The suspect shares with the police, that he believed the deceased had had an affair with his wife.

He also adds, that the victim allegedly showed him audio proof of him and the suspects wife having an affair.

The Rattanathibet police shares with Thai media, that they no longer see the motive of the murder being the dog dispute, as earlier believed. However, they are not convinced with the affair motive either, so the investigation will continue.

The suspect additionally explains that the gun used in the shooting, was a gun he had found in a locker, while he was working as a security guard at a pub. The ammunition was allegedly purchased on online platforms.

Source: The Pattaya News