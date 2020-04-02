Asian countries rank high in new corona-fear survey

Asian countries are more scared to contract the novel coronavirus than Scandinavian countries, according to a new survey from YouGov based on the percentage of 27,000 participants from 26 countries who have reported that they are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ scared of contracting COVID-19.

Amongst the countries are China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

At the very top of the list with an astounding 90% of participants from the country reporting that they are ‘very’ scared is Malaysia, followed by the Philippines (81%), Thailand (80%) and Vietnam (78%) on second, third and fourth place. China comes in on eighth place with 69% of Chinese participants in they survey being scared. Hong Kong places as the ninth most scared country with 68%.

At the bottom of the list are the Scandinavian countries, with Sweden placing last as only 31% of the Swedes in the survey fearing the virus. Finland is also rather unconcerned by COVID-19 at around 38% of the Finnish participants reporting that they are scared. Denmark and Norway are more scared than their fellow two Scandinavian countries with 42% of Danes reporting that they fear getting infected and 48% of Norwegians like so.

Source: Forbes