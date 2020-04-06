Cambodia granted automatic extension to stranded foreign travelers

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that Cambodia decided to grant automatic extension of tourist visa (Visa T) to foreign citizens and to exempt their visa overstay fines until they are able to depart Cambodia, on 3 March 2020.

According to AKP, The diplomat note had been sent to all Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia, said:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia presents its compliments to all Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

We are honored to inform the latter that the Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to grant automatic extension of tourist visa (Visa T) to those foreign citizens who are unable to return to their home countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak and for some foreign tourists arrived in Cambodia after 1 January 2020. The foreign citizens will also be exempted from their visa overstay fines until they will be able to depart Cambodia, effective on 3 April 2020”