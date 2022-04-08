Ambassador Paulsen discusses bilateral relationship in Malaysia 

On 4 April, Norway’s Ambassador to Malaysia Morten Paulsen met with the Chief Minister of Penang, YAB Chow Kon Yeow.

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur shares that the Ambassador also had an audience with the State Governor of Penang, TYT Tun Dato’ Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi, and notes that it was a pleasure for the Ambassador to discuss the good bilateral relationship with both the Cheif Minister and the State Governor.

During his visit, Ambassador Paulsen also had meetings with Invest Penang and the Habitat at Penang Hill, the Embassy adds.