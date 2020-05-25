Indonesia to receive $56 million reward from Norway for reducing emission

Indonesia will receive a $56 million fund from Norway as a reward for the Southeast Asian country’s efforts and success in reducing deforestation and carbon emission, reports the Indonesian daily The Jakarta Post.

The Indonesian effort and Norwegian reward are under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) scheme.

“The grant is a result-based payment. This is going to be the first payment for Indonesia’s achievement in tits REDD+ effort during the period between 2016 and 2017,” said Siti Nurbaya, the Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister.

The Indonesian Environment and Forestry Ministry reported to Norway that Indonesia had experienced a decline in the deforestation rate in 2016-2017, according to The Jakarta Post. The decline in deforestation, as reported by the Indonesian Ministry, prevented the release of around 4.8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions.

But according to the process of verification conducted by the Norwegian government, the 2016-2017 emission reduction in Indonesia actually reached 11.2 million tons CO2e – way higher than the initial Indonesian report of 4.8 million tons.

And so, Indonesia is looking forward to receiving its reward.

“Our President had ordered to use the grant for community-based environmental recovery efforts,” said Siti Nurbava.

Source: The Jakarta Post