Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya continues to give back to Thai locals

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church’s weekly event handing out food packages to Thai locals in Pattaya, distributed on 21 May 2020 a record breaking 3.000 packages. As each package contains produce and ingredients equivalent to 10 meals, the Church in effect distributed 30.000 meals, announces the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in its newsletter.

Volunteers from Kohn Norway and Hash House Harriers assembled the packages and distributed them.

The Church mentions in its newsletter that they are happy and honored to be able to give a helping hand to those in need – but that the weekly food hand-outs will soon see its end due to the gradual reopening of Pattaya, where more and more locals can return to and take jobs again.

“We are nearing the end of our distribution of food-packages. But we aren’t there quite yet. We have enough money to have one big hand-out next Thursday, and then we will take the rest from there. We will end this with respect and humility,” writes the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in their newsletter.

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church sends its thanks to all the people who have donated money, the people who have helped with purchasing the groceries, the volunteers who have helped distributing the food packages and making sure everything ran smoothly.