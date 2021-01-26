IKEA offers virtual room decoration with Livespace in Singapore

At IKEA’s latest planning studio in Singapore, customers can scan a QR code in any room using their smartphone or the iPads’ provided and design the room as they wish. Customers can change out furniture, fittings and decorate the room opting from an exhaustive catalog of IKEA products where the cost of the products automatically updates as they are being swapped out on the platform.

The smart option is the result of a cooperation between IKEA and Livespace, an interior and renovations platform, which allows customers in Singapore to visualize and design a virtual home from scratch. The plan targets an affordable interior design market in Singapore and Southeast Asia and the partnership provides customers with end-to-end renovation solutions ranging from works, fitting out flooring to furnishing, and finding the right wall color paint.

The partnership between the Swedish furniture giant and Indian Livespace began in 2019 when IKEA’s parent company Ingka Group, invested an undisclosed amount in Livespace which set up operations in Singapore the same year. The planning studio is a hit amongst customers IKEA may be looking at opening more” planning studios throughout Singapore within the next two years.

Source: EdgeProp