Singapore suicides are the highest in over 20 years

Singapore has recorded its highest number of suicides since 2000. The figures indicate a rise in mental distress from factors including social pressure and economic uncertainty. This is according to a report by non-profit Samaritans of Singapore Ltd.

The city-state reported a total of 476 suicides in 2022, with a notable increase among youth and the elderly. Suicide was the leading cause of death for 10 to 29 year-olds in the country for the fourth consecutive year, constituting nearly 39% of the age group.

The rise in deaths highlights the significance of mental-health issues and awareness. WHO has set a target to bring down the global suicide rate by a third by 2030.

An estimated 703,000 people died by suicide in 2019, making it one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to a WHO report.

The WHO estimates that the current global rate of decline by 36% over the last 20 years, is still too slow to meet the 2030 target.

Source: alarabiya.com