Thai Red Cross raises about 10 million baht during its recent Red Cross Bazaar

Director of the Thai Red Cross Society’s Fundraising Bureau, Prachuabmoh, reported that about 10 million baht was raised during the 56th Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar, the annual charity fair that offers high-quality products from around the world at unbeatable prices.

The event was recently held from 25-28 February 2023 at Royal Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the Pattaya News, the bazaar also hosted a raffle for those who wanted to try their luck. The raffle winners will be announced on its Facebook page on 21 March 2023.

All proceeds raised will be donated to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and charitable health nonprofits to make healthcare services more accessible to less fortunate individuals, said the Thai Red Cross.

