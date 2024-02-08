Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs: Norway could play a role in Myanmar cross-border aid plan

The Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, says Norway could play a role in establishing a cross-border aid plan for the people of Myanmar suffering displacement due to the ongoing conflict.

Sihasak says to NikkeiAsia, that Japan and Norway could play a useful role in the process as they are trusted by all sides. The goal is for the aid to lead to a dialogue between the combatant parties, including the military regime of Myanmar and some of the ethnic groups of resistance.

Thailand is willing to intensify efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar by engaging with regional officials, ethnic resistance groups and powerful countries in the region and the U.S. The resistance forces have taken 35 towns in Myanmar, intensifying the conflict further.

According to Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand is working fast to ensure humanitarian aid to 2,6 million people inside Myanmar who have been displaced by the conflict. Furthermore, a Thai-Myanmar border center will be put in place to assist in distributing food aid and medical supplies with support of the Red Cross Society of Myanmar and Thailand.

Source: NikkeiAsia