Join EuroCham’s sunset minigolf tournament in Cambodia

EuroCham Cambodia to invite you to the Chamber’s newest event, the “Sunset Minigolf Tournament” on 29 April.

More about the event, EuroCham writes:

The Sunset Minigolf Tournament promises to provide our members with an opportunity to network with other professionals while having fun and building a relationship on the minigolf tournament set.

The tournament will be held at Birdies Mini Golf on Friday 29 April 2022, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Whether you are an avid golfer or just a fun-loving duffer, this after-work event is sure to be a fun-filled day of excitement, competition, and collaboration for EuroCham members, partners, and friends.

In this Minigolf Tournament, a team of two will compete on the 18-hole course. If you register on your own, we will pair you with another registrant. There will be special prizes for the best team, best score, and many more at the end of the tournament. All participants will also have a chance to join a lucky draw.

There will also be a free flow of drinks and fresh Heineken beer and delicious delicacies to keep your spirits up for the evening.

Find more information and sign up here